India closes criminal case against 2 Italian marines

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Supreme Court has closed criminal proceedings against two Italian marines in the shooting deaths of two Indian fisherman in 2012 after Italy paid $1.3 million in damages, ending one chapter in a long-simmering case that has strained relations between the two countries. In its ruling, the two-judge panel said Italy should resume its own proceedings against Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre. The two marines were accused of firing on the fishermen after mistaking them for pirates off the coast of Kerala while assigned to the merchant ship Enrica Lexie. Italy had long argued that it should have jurisdiction in the case, as both were active duty military personnel at the time of the shooting.