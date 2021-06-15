Job fair gets job seekers face-to-face with companies

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- There's currently a nationwide demand for workers and the pandemic unemployment assistance is scheduled to end during the benefit week ending September 5.

More than ever, it's important to plan ahead and look now for the next opportunity.

Residents of the Southern Tier didn't have to travel far Tuesday to be proactive in their job search thanks to Broome-Tioga Workforce.

Tuesday at the Oakdale Mall, 17 employers scoped out prospective employees for over 75 opportunities.

"The fact that they're here means that they are making an effort to actually look for their next opportunity and their career move," said Executive Vice President Bill Kleftis of EMT Metals. "To me, that says that these are high potential candidates because they are here willing to take away from their day-to-day activities and look for a job."

If you missed the June 15 event, there will be another job fair July 6 at Mirabito Stadium.