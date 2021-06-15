Man pleads guilty in $20M fraud on coronavirus aid programs

NEW YORK (AP) — A Chinese man who prosecutors say tried to get $20 million in federal aid for distressed businesses has pleaded guilty to two criminal charges. Muge Ma entered the plea Tuesday in Manhattan federal court to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Judge Richard M. Berman noted that it was the first hearing conducted in his courtroom since the coronavirus forced a shutdown of most in-court proceedings in March 2020. Ma has remained incarcerated as a flight risk since his May 2020 arrest. The 37-year-old Ma admitted trying to defraud banks. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 22.