Nationals place ace Max Scherzer on the 10-day injured list

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have placed ace Max Scherzer on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of groin inflammation. Scherzer tweaked his groin in the first inning of his last start on Saturday. He warmed up in the outfield on Monday before beginning a bullpen session, which was expected to be 31 pitches. Scherzer threw 10 pitches, then stopped, saying his groin would not loosen to the point he could drive through his pitches. Washington expects him to miss a start. Scherzer has a 5-4 record with a 2.21 earned run average. He insists the injury is minor.