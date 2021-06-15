NY to begin distributing Pandemic EBT funding to low income families

(WBNG) -- If your child qualifies for free school lunch, and was forced to learn remotely last year, more help could be on the way soon.

The federal government created the Pandemic EBT program more than a year ago to help families who may have lost access to school lunches and other programs.

After months of planning, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) announced the state is ready to start distributing more than $2.2B in federal benefits.

One non-profit told 12 News Tuesday depending on how many days your child was remote per month will determine how much money you receive.

"Anywhere between 1-12 days, and they will get what's considered a half-month benefit for each eligible month and that is $82 a month, and then for children who have had their in-person learning reduced by more than 12 days a month, they will receive the full benefit," said Sherry Tomasky, the director of community relations for Hunger Solutions NY.

She said the full benefit will be $132 per month, for all months your child was eligible.

Tomasky added families will not have to apply for these benefits, but they should be patient, as it will likely take months for all of the funds to be distributed.

She said the first payment will be made to families in the next couple of months, and this payment will cover the months of September 2020 - March 2021. Tomasky said a second payment will be made shortly after covering the final three months of the school year.

If your child was remote at least 13 days a month for the entirety of the last school year, you would receive $1,320.

Tomasky said if you currently receive SNAP benefits, the Pandemic EBT will likely be added directly to the card; if not, you may receive a specific card just for this program, similar to the one issued last year.

