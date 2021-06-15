Saudi Arabia executes young Shiite man for violent rebellion

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia executed a young man who was convicted on charges stemming from his participation in an anti-government rebellion by minority Shiites. Leading rights group Amnesty International says his trial was “deeply flawed.” It is unclear whether the 26-year-old was executed for crimes committed as a minor. The rights group says the charge sheet does not specify the dates his alleged crimes took place. The government maintains he was convicted and executed for crimes committed above the age of 19. At the height of Arab Spring protests, Saudi security forces suppressed Shiite protests in the country’s oil-rich eastern region and authorities have carried out numerous executions of those involved.