Southern Tier Tuesdays: Helios Care

(WBNG) -- Helios Care is this week's winner of a two-thousand dollar grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

The non-profit provides care for both end-of-life as well as those who are still receiving treatment for chronic disease.

Helios Care is currently providing free bereavement counseling to anyone in the community who lost a loved one during this time.

The center also provides "coping kits" to help children and teens deal with grief.

Representatives from Helios Care share what they will do with the grant.

"Well, particularly we want to continue these community based programs that have been so important. I mean that is why we got so many votes because we're in the community providing things like free bereavement -- these coping kits. We do a lot of outreach, we do a lot of counseling sessions for groups who are suffering long term after a loss of a loved one," explained Dan Ayres, President & CEO of Helios Care.

Helios Care has also issued their 2020 Community Report. For more information, you can find their website by clicking here.

Helios Care will be hosting an upcoming golf tournament, "Chip In Fore Hospice" on Wednesday, August 18th in Cooperstown, NY.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com