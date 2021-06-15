Tioga County looking for new Public Health Educator

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Tioga County Pubic Health is searching for a new Public Health Educator.

The position is temporary through next summer, and despite the loosening of restrictions and widespread availability of vaccines, will focus partly on COVID-19 related work.

Preparedness Coordinator Katie Wait says the job will involve helping to shape the department's role in the local recovery from the pandemic.

"That could mean passing along guidance to different organization, businesses, faith communities so moving into a recovery period, that's something that they might be involved with," she said.

