Tioga County Public health looks into declining vaccination rates

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Tioga County Public Health is looking into why some people don't want to get vaccinated.

Preparedness Coordinator Katie Wait told 12 News that they are starting to see a decline in vaccination rates.

As vaccination stalls, they recently put out a survey to gauge the reasons people may have for skipping their shot.

"We wanted see if the national and state trends were the same in our county as well," she said.

One question posed by residents who responded to the survey asked why it mattered if an individual doesn't get the vaccine if others have.

"They could potentially spread it to other people, especially those who are vaccinated," Wait said. "Not only are you protecting yourself by getting vaccinated but you're also protecting other people as well."

Some wondered if a person who has already had the virus needs to get vaccinated. Wait says yes.

"We get that question a lot actually," she said. "There's still a lot of studies being conducted about how long antibodies last and we don't know how many times people can be reinfected so even if you've had it, go get vaccinated."

She said one of the main concerns overall was that people don't fully understand the long term effects of the vaccine.

"History tells us that extreme side effects are really rare and if it does happen its going to happen within the first two months kind of like with the J&J vaccine," she said.

While she stresses that the health department wants people to get vaccinated, their focus is on educating people who are reluctant so they can make the decision on their own.

"Just providing that education for people that need it, have questions just being a resource for our residents that need it," she said.

