Virus restrictions remain in place in healthcare settings

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted the majority of COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday.

However, per CDC guidance, some restrictions are still in place for healthcare settings.

Hospitals are emphasizing the importance of continuing to wear your mask.

United Health Services Director of Community Relations Carrie Davis, told 12 News Tuesday it's important to realize not all aspects of the reopening apply to healthcare settings.

She says it is the job of health professionals to make sure patients are safe and wearing masks.

"We are taking care of the most vulnerable patients here and every healthcare setting, whether its the elderly, infants and young children or immunocompromised people so virus restrictions are not being lifted in hospitals as far as masking goes," said Davis.

"Masks are required by the general public by patients and visitors and by employees," she said.

Davis said that while these restrictions are still in place, they are fully expanding their visitation.