3 international travel ideas for your summer trip

So you’re ready to hit the skies for an international flight after more than a year of COVID-19 lockdowns, quarantines and restrictions, but where can you go? Some countries are reopening to Americans, but the degree of reopening varies. Do you need to provide proof of vaccination? Will you need a COVID-19 test prior to travel? What about country-specific entry forms? Mexico, the Bahamas and the European Union provide three international destinations for your summer travel. Here’s what you need to know about getting there as well as getting back into the U.S.