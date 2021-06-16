Apple Daily editors arrested under Hong Kong security law

HONG KONG (AP) — Five editors and executives at pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper were arrested under Hong Kong’s national security law. Trading in its stock was halted and police were searching its offices. The moves raise concerns about the media’s future in the city. Apple Daily is known for its strong pro-democracy stance and often criticizes and condemns the Chinese and Hong Kong governments for tightening control over the city. Hong Kong authorities have been intensifying a crackdown on dissent following months of anti-government protests in 2019. Those said to be arrested were chief editor Ryan Law, Next Digital CEO Cheung Kim-hung, the publishing company’s chief operating officer and two other editors.