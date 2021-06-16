Stocks edge lower on Wall Street ahead of Fed decision

Stocks edge lower on Wall Street ahead of Fed decisionNew
Stocks edged lower Wednesday as investors wait to hear from the Federal Reserve on issues related to the economy and inflation. The S&P 500 was down 0.2%. The benchmark index is still sitting below its record high set on Monday. The Federal Reserve will end a two-day policy meeting later in the day. While investors do not expect the nation’s central bank to increase interest rates from their near-zero levels, most are looking for some sort of guidance from the Fed on inflation. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell slightly to 1.49%.