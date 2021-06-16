Betts homer in front of 52,078 leads Dodgers over Phillies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 at Dodger Stadium before the largest crowd to attend a professional sports league game in the United States since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The game was played before a sellout throng of 52,078 after California lifted many COVID-19 safety measures overnight, including allowing stadiums to go to full capacity. The Phillies have lost two straight and also saw slugger Bryce Harper leave the game with lower back stiffness after he took an awkward swing in the fourth inning.