Binghamton Black Bears announce first head coach

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Black Bears announced James Henry will be their first head coach on Wednesday.

The Black Bears said Henry has served as an assistant coach for the Fayetteville Marksmen of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

He also serves as a mentor and consultant with Coast 2 Coast Player Development, which includes players from the NHL's San Jose Sharks and a former Binghamton Senator.

Henry played for the Adirondack Thunder of the East Coast Hockey League. He served as a captain on the team.

Additionally, the Black Bears said Henry is a four-time community service award recipient.

Head Coach James Henry said he is excited to play in Binghamton.

"Binghamton is a hockey town and this team will match this city’s reputation on and off the ice," he said.

Binghamton Black Bears Owner Andreas Johansson said bringing in a coach such as James sends a message to other teams in the league.

We wanted to make sure to come out of the gate really strong and competitive," he said.

The Black Bears begin playing their season in the Visions Federal Credit Union Veterans Memorial Arena in October.