Car fleeing traffic stop hits SUVs, barrier, killing driver

NAZARETH, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a car fleeing a traffic stop in eastern Pennsylvania struck several other vehicles and a concrete barrier, killing the driver. Northampton County coroner Zackary Lysek said 23-year-old Jimmy Nguyen was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday in Lower Nazareth Township. State police at the Belfast barracks said they tried to pull over the car but it fled and hit another vehicle. It then went out of control, clipping a sport utility vehicle, hitting another SUV and crashing into a concrete barrier, spun and hit a third SUV. One SUV driver was taken to a hospital.