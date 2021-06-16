Cole expected to start for the Yankees against Blue Jays

New York Yankees (34-32, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (33-32, fourth in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (7-3, 2.31 ERA, .87 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (2-3, 4.91 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays +145, Yankees -167; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and New York will meet on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays are 12-14 against AL East teams. Toronto has hit a league-leading 101 home runs this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads them with 22, averaging one every 10.5 at-bats.

The Yankees are 15-21 against AL East Division teams. The New York pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.57. Gerrit Cole leads the team with a 2.31 earned run average.

The Yankees won the last meeting 6-5. Jonathan Loaisiga earned his sixth victory and Gary Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for New York. Tim Mayza took his first loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 22 home runs and is batting .345.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 66 hits and is batting .265.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .283 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Yankees: 3-7, .265 batting average, 6.15 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Steven Matz: (covid-19), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Travis Bergen: (shoulder), George Springer: (quad), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

Yankees: Justin Wilson: (hamstring), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O’Day: (right rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Ryan LaMarre: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Luke Voit: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.