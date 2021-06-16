Community mourns loss of cyber cafe west owner

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Former owner of the Cyber Cafe West, Jeffery Kahn passed away on June 13 at 59-years-old.

Wednesday dozens of Kahns family and friends gathered at Temple Concord to honor his life.

Kahn was an avid supporter of the local arts and music community in the Binghamton area.

"I'm feeling sad because Jeff was a friend and a vital force in the community for music and for creative music especially," said Rob Weinberger, a friend of Kahn's.

In Kahn's obituary Family members said "Cyber Cafe West was a labor of love and his legacy will live on in the thousands of individuals who were impacted by his life's work."