Estonia says Russian planes violate its airspace, again

HELSINKI (AP) — NATO member Estonia says two Russian fighter jets violated its airspace, in what it claimed was the fourth such incident this year. Two Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighters entered Estonia’s airspace in the vicinity of Hiiumaa, a Baltic Sea island belonging to Estonia, without permission and spent there less than one minute Tuesday morning, Estonia’s military said in a statement. It added that the transponders on the Russian planes weren’t switched on, they hadn’t filed a flight plan and there was no two-way radio communication with the Estonian air traffic service. The Russian Embassy charge d’affaires was summoned to the Estonian Foreign Ministry and handed over a note on the incident on Wednesday.