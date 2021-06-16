Explore the Roberson’s history this week during “Path through History Weekend”

(WBNG) -- This weekend is the "Path through History Weekend," and the Roberson Museum and Science Center will be participating in the two-day event.

The Roberson will offer both in-person and virtual tours through selected parts of the museum and mansion. During those tours, audiences will be able to hear more about hidden parts of the selected areas and its history.

Anne Glasgow, Roberson Museum and Science Center's Education Coordinator, says that two-day event is a great way to showcase the local history that Binghamton has.

"What better way to do it than through Roberson? Somewhere that's been a real a staple that's been with the community for so many years," said Glasgow.

Glasgow also highlighted other upcoming events at the Roberson which include their upcoming "Cats!" exhibit beginning July 16th which will focus on the history, pop-culture and science of felines. There will also be a family day on July 24th.

"Path through History Weekend" will take place on Saturday, June 19th and Sunday, June 20th. To register or to find out more information, click here.