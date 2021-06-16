George W. Johnson Park carousel is now open

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- As of Wednesday, the carousel at George W. Johnson Park is open.

Visitors can ride free of charge from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday. Weekend hours are from noon to 8 p.m.

After you ride, you can also participate in the "Ride The Carousel Circuit" and get an "I Rode the Carousel" card.

The Susquehanna Heritage Area & Broome County are sponsoring the event. The Carousel Circuit is happening until Labor Day. There is a 2021 guide for the rules.

Collaborators include Broome County, Visit Binghamton, the Roberson Museum & Science Center, and the Parks Departments.

There are an additional five participating Greater Binghamton carousels: Recreation Park Carousel, Ross Park Carousel, Fred Johnson Park Carousel, West Endicott Park Carousel and Highland Park Carousel.

Cards will be available at each site throughout the summer. When you arrive, a carousel park attendant will validate the card. You will also be presented with the "I Rode the Carousel Circuit" button.

The buttons include the words "Susquehanna Heritage Area." This is to honor the carousels being a significant historic resource in our area.

For more information, click here.