Germany buys Dubai asset data in fight against tax evasion

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s finance minister has ordered the purchase of data on Germans with assets in Dubai as part of efforts to combat tax evasion. The move follows similar purchases by regional authorities of data from Switzerland in the past decade. The Finance Ministry said the data on the CD was sent to regional financial authorities on Wednesday for them to examine and decide whether to launch proceedings against possible offenders. The purchase comes ahead of Germany’s Sept. 26 national election in which Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is the center-left Social Democrats’ candidate to succeed conservative Angela Merkel as the nation’s leader. Although Scholz is widely respected, his party hasn’t pulled out of a long-term poll slump.