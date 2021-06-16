Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 at Dodger Stadium before the largest crowd to attend a professional sports league game in the United States since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The game was played before a sellout throng of 52,078 after California lifted many COVID-19 safety measures overnight, including allowing stadiums to go to full capacity. Phillies slugger Bryce Harper exited with lower back stiffness after he took an awkward swing in the fourth.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Yan Gomes connected for a grand slam and Trea Turner got four hits, leading Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1. The Nationals won their third in a row and sent Pittsburgh to its ninth straight loss. Corbin pitched 8 1/3 innings, allowing one run and eight hits. He struck out seven and walked one while going at least eight innings for the first time since Aug. 21, 2019. Gomes’ slam finished a five-run first inning against Tyler Anderson.

UNDATED (AP) — Denver’s Nikola Jokic was the runaway MVP this season, which made it a virtual certainty that he would also be an All-NBA first-team selection. Here’s the rarity: The MVP runner-up was not a first-team selection. Jokic headlined the All-NBA first team that was unveiled Tuesday night, but Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid — who was second in the MVP race — only made the second team. Jokic and Embiid are primarily centers, in the eyes of most voters, and that meant they were vying for that position on the first team. The rest of the first team: Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard at forward, along with Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Dallas’ Luka Doncic at guard.

UNDATED (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom has won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Lindblom returned to play in the NHL after being undergoing treatment for a rare form of bone cancer. Lindblom was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in December 2019 and played for Philadelphia during the bubble playoffs in September 2020. He regained his regular spot in the Flyers’ lineup this season and played 50 of 56 games. San Jose’s Patrick Marleau and Minnesota’s Matt Dumba were the other finalists for the award voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks are tied 2-2 in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals. Game 5 is Wednesday in Philadelphia. The Sixers have to try and win the series with Joel Embiid playing with torn cartilage in his right knee. Embiid missed all 12 shots in the second half of a Game 4 loss. Ben Simmons also continues to struggle for the 76ers. Simmons went 1-for-5 from the free-throw line in Game 4 and is just 18-for-52 in the playoffs. The Western Conference semifinals between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers. The Jazz return to Salt Lake City with their young star Donovan Mitchell is playing with a sore right ankle.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada intends to build off the strengths of two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger while also placing a renewed emphasis on the run game. The Steelers promoted Canada after Randy Fichtner’s contract wasn’t renewed following a first-round playoff loss to the Browns. They hope Canada injects some life into an offense that sputtered down the stretch last season. The run game that finished last in the NFL in 2020 is expected to feature rookie Najee Harris this season. The Steelers hope the former Alabama standout they drafted in the first round will provide an immediate boost.