Hochul delivers keynote speech at inaugural conference

BINGHAMTON (WBNG)-- The first-ever full-day Womens' Conference was hosted Wednesday by the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce.

Thrive 2021, an event created to offer personal and professional programs for women in business.

This conference was an opportunity to celebrate Greater Binghamton's female business leaders and the contributions they have made to the economy and the community.

Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul delivered the keynote speech at the conference. Commending the hard work and struggles women encountered during the pandemic.

"Women are tough, we did it and we figured it out, said Hochul. "For the women who had to sit at one end of the dining room table doing zoom calls with your office and your children on the other end trying to learn math in third grade you are saints in my mind."