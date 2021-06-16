Ivory Coast’s ex-president to return 10 years after arrest

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Former President Laurent Gbagbo is returning home to Ivory Coast for the first time in nearly a decade. The move comes after his acquittal on war crimes charges was upheld at the International Criminal Court earlier this year. Gbagbo’s refusal to concede defeat after the 2010 presidential election plunged the country into crisis, with at least 3,000 people killed in the months that followed. His political rival Alassane Ouattara has been Ivory Coast’s president ever since, and some observers say Gbagbo’s return this week will be a key test of the West African country’s political stability.