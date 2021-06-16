Johnson City Fire Department prepares for graduation season and the potential for drinking and driving

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Fire Department was training Wednesday on new tactics on how to remove a car's door, roof, and push out the dashboard after an accident.

The training is in preparation for the potential increase in accidents over the coming weeks with high school graduation season returning this spring.

Officials are encouraging teens to make smart decisions during this time of celebration because of how tempting it can be for students to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol. Bob Blakeslee, the Johnson City Fire Marshall told 12 news,

"We were all kids and when you are in school, you tend to think you are pretty indestructible...this can be very life-changing and it can be something as simple as not thinking, 'it won't happen to me' and unfortunately that is not the case"

Each year there are nearly 11,000 alcohol-related auto fatalities across the country with 17% of those fatalities being teenagers according to Talk-It-Out.org.