Local Deputy Sheriff recognized for his heroism

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- A local officer is being recognized for his act of bravery in the line of duty.

On December 17, 2020, Deputy Sheriff Edward Hlebica arrived on the scene of a fire at a group home for adults to find there was a resident still inside. Without hesitating, the Deputy went into the burning building and by crawling on his hands and knees, was able to find and rescue the 68-year-old developmentally disabled resident.

Wednesday, Deputy Hlebica was recognized for his actions on December 17 by the New York State Sheriff Institute and received the Life Saving Award. This prestigious award is given out to one Deputy in New York each year that performs an exceptional act of valor and saves the life of another person.

For Deputy Hlebica it is all part of the job.

"It's a great honor to be able to save someone like that. That's why you do the job. That's why everyone wants to be a police officer. To help people, to save people" explained Deputy Hlebica.