Longtime Mount St. Mary’s coach Jim Phelan dies at age 92

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Longtime Mount St. Mary’s basketball coach Jim Phelan has died. The bow tie-wearing Phelan won 830 games during nearly a half-century at Mount St. Mary’s. The athletic department at the Catholic school in Emmitsburg, Maryland, says Phelan died in his sleep at home Tuesday night. He was 92. Phelan spent his entire 49-season career at Mount St. Mary’s. He took the Mount to 14 NCAA Division II tournaments, including five trips to the Final Four and a national championship in 1962. A Philadelphia native, Phelan starred on La Salle’s basketball team before coming to the Mount in 1954. After moving to Division I, his teams made the NCAA Tournament in 1995 and 1999. He was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.