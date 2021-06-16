Michigan Republicans pass bills to add voter ID requirements

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control the Michigan Senate have passed legislation to mandate a photo ID to vote in person and add identity requirements for people who want to vote by mail. The bills are among measures to tighten voting rules in several states. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will veto them if they reach her desk, but the GOP could sidestep her with a maneuver letting the Legislature enact ballot proposals. Michigan voters without a photo ID can sign an affidavit to vote. Under the legislation, they’d vote a provisional ballot and have to later verify their identity for it to count.