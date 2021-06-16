NY lifts more COVID-19 rules as it hits vaccination mark

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that 70% of adults in New York have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, a threshold he said the state would celebrate by easing many of its remaining social distancing rules and shooting off fireworks. The state on Tuesday lifted rules that had limited the size of gatherings and required some types of businesses to follow social distancing or cleaning protocols. Some rules will remain. New Yorkers will continue to have to wear masks in schools and subways, for example. About half of all 20 million residents in New York are fully vaccinated.