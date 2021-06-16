Owego Officer and K9 Maggie finally get a new ride

OWEGO (WBNG) -- A car crash in February left an Owego Police officer and his K9 dog without a proper vehicle, but now they finally have a new ride.

Officer Andrew Pike and his K9 Maggie were able to raise money through a GoFundMe and multiple grants to secure the car.

They are currently working on outfitting it with the necessary police equipment and have another Gofundme in order to help do so.

Officer Pike made it clear that without the support of not only the Owego community, none of this would have been possible.

"I know we had some donors from the Binghamton area and all over that have helped," he said. "I think even people all over the country have helped with the Gofundme. We even had a large grant that helped out with a portion of it so we've been very fortunate."

The new car makes it possible for Officer Pike and K9 Mags to continue to do a job that is not only important to the community but one that has brought them closer together.

"I mean, the relationship with a dog they say it's a man's best friend for a reason and that works out well with this. She's always there with me. She's there at night when I go home and she's there when I go to work."