Power outage hits 190K in Puerto Rico amid growing outrage

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A sudden power failure has left some 190,000 clients in the dark across Puerto Rico, enraging many who were recovering from a massive outage that hit the U.S. territory just days ago.Luma Energy, a private company that took over the island’s power transmission and distribution system on June 1, said three units were knocked offline late Wednesday for reasons not immediately known.The latest outage enraged thousands of people who were forced to throw out food and medication in recent days. Some also complained about damaged appliances as lights flickered on and off since Friday’s outage that left 900,000 people in the dark.