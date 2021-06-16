Iran field narrows as candidates quit on campaign’s last day

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s presidential contest is heading toward a showdown between the country’s hard-line judiciary chief and moderate former Central Bank chief. Two candidates dropped out on the last day of campaigning Wednesday to clear a path for the challengers. The only reformist candidate in the race, as well as a low-profile hard-line contender state media reported, leaving a field of five candidates. Such dropouts are common in Iranian presidential elections in order to boost the chances of similar candidates. The withdrawal of the reformist boosts the chances of top banker Abdolnasser Hemmati, who has been running as a moderate. Polling and analysts indicate he lags behind hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, the campaign’s front-runner.