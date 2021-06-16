Senators would stop ‘micropolitan’ label for 144 US cities

Some lawmakers are trying to stop 144 American cities from losing their designations as “metropolitan areas.” The federal government wants to update the standard from at least 50,000 residents in a city’s urban core to a minimum of 100,000 people. Republican John Thune of South Dakota and Democrat Mark Kelly of Arizona introduced Senate legislation Tuesday that would stop the Office of Budget and Management from making the change. The lawmakers said the downgrade would cause real harm, preventing urban areas from getting designated federal funding and making them less attractive for economic development.