White House: Markets showing little worry about inflation

The White House believes it has an ally in the bond markets to make the case that inflation isn’t an economic threat. Republican lawmakers have interpreted a jump in consumer and producer prices as a sign that inflation is spiking at levels that will hurt growth. But the financial markets appear to be backing President Joe Biden’s case that any price increases are the fleeting result of the United States restarting after the lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The White House points to two key market-based measures of inflation that show no cause for alarm in the medium to long term.