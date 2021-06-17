Canada: Pfizer, Moderna preferred 2nd dose after AstraZeneca

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization says it is now recommending people who got the AstraZeneca vaccine first should get Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna for their second shot. Previously, the committee had said AstraZeneca recipients could choose whether to get a second dose of the same vaccine, or an mRNA vaccine. But in new guidance released Thursday, it said Pfizer or Moderna are now “preferred” as the second dose. The guidance is based on growing evidence that a second dose of an mRNA vaccine produces a stronger immune response, and because of the low but serious risk of vaccine-induced blood clots associated with getting AstraZeneca.