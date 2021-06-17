Cypriot minister angrily quits over call with president

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ justice minister has angrily resigned, citing her boss’ alleged remarks that she “harms” the government’s image because of her earlier, controversial battles with online critics. In an unusual move, Emily Yiolitis on Thursday made public a resignation letter in which she disclosed what she said were the contents of a private phone call with President Nicos Anastasiades. Yiolitis claimed Anastasiades told her he’s “paying a political cost” for her presence in government because of her relationship with the president’s “close family circle” and her previous social media posts.