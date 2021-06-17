German, Polish presidents meet to celebrate 1991 treaty

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The presidents of Germany and Poland have met in Warsaw to celebrate the 30th anniversary of a key treaty between the two neighbors, focusing on the positive aspects of a sometimes wobbly relationship. Germany’s Frank-Walter Steinmeier held talks with Poland’s Andrzej Duda Thursday, and attended a meeting with young people from both countries. The two neighbors are at odds over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline linking Germany with Russia. Warsaw strongly opposes what it sees as a political tool for increasing Russian influence in Europe, while Berlin views it as purely a business project. The presidents made no direct reference to the subject at a news conference following their first round of talks.