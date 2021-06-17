Gorgeous evening on tap

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Low of 50 (46-52). Winds light out of the south.



FRIDAY: Thickening clouds during the morning hours. Breezy. Showers and storms possible after 2-3 PM 40% PM. High of 78 (74-81). Winds out of the south, southwest at 5-12 mph.



FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated to scattered showers 30%. Low of 60 (57-62). Winds out of the southwest at 5-12 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

This evening, conditions remain beautiful as temperatures slowly fade before sunset. With clear skies and light winds, Temperatures will plummet however with some areas starting off in the 40s on Friday morning.



Clouds will gradually increase during the morning on Friday. As a weak disturbance approaches the region, a few isolated to scattered showers are possible. The chance for precipitation will linger through the first half of the weekend.



Sunday is shaping up to be alright for Father's day. Slightly humid but the chances for a passing shower is slim.