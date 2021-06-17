Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trae Young scored 39 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-106 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Sixers blew a 26-point lead. The Hawks won their second game of the series in Philadelphia and can advance to the conference final for the first time since 2015 with a Game 6 win on Friday night. Joel Embiid scored 39 points for the Sixers.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zack Wheeler outpitched Clayton Kershaw, and Rhys Hoskins homered early to end an 0-for-33 slump as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 to avoid a three-game sweep. Hoskins connected in the first inning, J.T. Realmuto added an RBI double in the third and the Phillies rebounded from consecutive defeats to the Dodgers that followed a four-game winning streak. Los Angeles was shut out for the first time since Sept. 14, 2019. Wheeler gave up five hits with four walks and six strikeouts in six innings. He has thrown 14 consecutive scoreless innings over his last two outings. Kershaw allowed two runs and eight hits in six innings, with one walk and nine strikeouts.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paolo Espino got his first major league win at age 34, Josh Bell hit a two-run homer and the Washington Nationals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 for a three-game sweep. Espino allowed three hits in five scoreless innings. He struck out two, walked none and threw 39 of his 53 pitches for strikes, a 74% strike rate. Washington has won four straight, matching its longest winning streak of the season. The Pirates extended their skid to 10 games. Espino made his fifth career big league start in the rotation spot of Max Scherzer, who’s on the 10-day injured list.

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Longtime Mount St. Mary’s basketball coach Jim Phelan has died. The bow tie-wearing Phelan won 830 games during nearly a half-century at Mount St. Mary’s. The athletic department at the small Catholic school in Emmitsburg, Maryland, said Wednesday that Phelan died overnight at his home. He was 92. Phelan spent his entire 49-season career at Mount St. Mary’s. He took the Mountaineers to 14 NCAA Division II tournaments, including five trips to the Final Four and a national championship in 1962. A Philadelphia native, Phelan starred on La Salle’s basketball team before coming to the Mount in 1954. After moving to Division I, his teams made the NCAA Tournament in 1995 and 1999. He was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies will be without second baseman Jean Segura for at least three weeks with a Grade 1 left groin strain, while slugger Bryce Harper is day to day with lower back tightness after both were injured Tuesday. Segura was added to the 10-day injured list before a game at Dodger Stadium, and infielder Nick Maton was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Segura and Harper were hurt during a 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Harper left in the fourth inning after he struck out swinging, and Segura appeared to injure himself crossing first base on a ground ball in the ninth.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers lost Steven Nelson and Mike Hilton, two key pieces of a strong secondary, during the offseason.But the Steelers feel that the return of veteran leaders Joe Haden, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds, and the emergence of younger players like Cam Sutton and Justin Layne can effectively fill the void in a new-look secondary.