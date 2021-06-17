Lebanon workers stage ​general strike over escalating crises

BEIRUT (AP) — Shops, government offices, businesses and banks have shuttered their doors in Lebanon, as part of a general strike to protest deteriorating economic conditions and press for a government to deal with worsening crises. The strike, which was accompanied by several roadblocks set up around Beirut and other cities, was ironically supported by the very political parties blamed for the deadlock over forming a government. This drew criticism from many activists and commentators, who questioned why those who were driving the economic and financial meltdown were themselves on strike. Lebanon has been without a fully functioning government since August.