Power outage hits 337K in Puerto Rico amid growing outrage

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A sudden power failure left more than 337,000 customers in the dark across Puerto Rico, enraging many who were recovering from a massive outage that hit the U.S. territory just days ago. Luma Energy, a private company that took over the island’s power transmission and distribution system on June 1, said three units were knocked offline late Wednesday for reasons not immediately known. The latest outage enraged thousands of people who were forced to throw out food and medication in recent days. Some also complained about damaged appliances as lights flickered on and off since Thursday’s outage that left 900,000 people in the dark.