Skip to Content

Republicans juggle deficit, pandemic and schools in budget

New
11:26 am Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania are working to assemble a budget plan that would use billions in federal aid and surplus cash to help prop up existing programs, boost aid to public schools and inject cash into sectors hard-hit by the pandemic. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Pat Browne said the state will still have a deficit in three years even if it uses all of the $7.3 billion in federal aid and $3 billion in surplus state dollars to maintain current programs. While Republicans are considering which hard-hit sectors to help, Democratic lawmakers have rolled out expansive plans. Gov. Tom Wolf’s top priority is to boost aid to schools.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content