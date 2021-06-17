Restrictions lift, Not a quick turnaround for local musicians

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As restrictions relating to COVID-19 are eased across the state of New York, not all symphonic bands and musical groups are able to easily adapt to the changes as fast as they want to.

The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra is one of those groups. This weekend will be the first time in over a year that they will be together to perform for a live audience.

Executive Director of the Binghamton Philharmonic, Paul Cienniwa says excitement was not the first emotion he felt when Governor Cuomo eased restrictions Tuesday.

“This was a concert that was designed for the restrictions that were in place before this week, so we only have instrumentalists that can play masked but this is a great way to step out and begin and continue the re-opening process.”

Cienniwa says that the orchestra will still have two shows in one evening. This plan was originally put in place for social distancing purposes. Overall, he says there is still excitement among the performers and administration.

“We are just so thrilled we already had a concert on the books for this weekend and we cannot only do the concert but we can be bigger and better than ever expected," Cienniwa said.

He adds that they are now planning future events around the less-regulated guidelines.