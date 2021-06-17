Students pulled from car by Atlanta police announce lawsuit

ATLANTA (AP) — Attorneys say two students pulled from their car and hit with stun guns by Atlanta police while they were stuck in traffic caused by protests over George Floyd’s death have sued the city. The federal lawsuit announced Thursday by Taniyah Pilgrim and Messiah Young also names nine officers and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as defendants. Bottoms’ office said it had not been served with the suit. Police body camera footage showed officers shouting at Pilgrim and Young, firing Tasers at them and dragging them from the car last May during a curfew declared by Bottoms. The pair were students at historically Black colleges in Atlanta and can be heard screaming and asking what they did wrong.