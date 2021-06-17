Upgrades announced for Washington Street pedestrian mall

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Downtown Binghamton is getting an upgrade.

Binghamton Mayor Richard David announced the start of construction on improvements to the Washington Street Pedestrian Mall Thursday.

Improvements include new landscaping, lighting and streetscape features for the pedestrian area between Court Street and the Metrocenter's main entrance.

In a news release, Mayor Daivd,

“This dilapidated space has a decades-long history of being a problem spot in the heart of downtown with illegal and undesirable activity. “We’re transforming a concrete jungle with new green space and amenities — adding the final pieces of missing infrastructure to beautify the downtown streetscape and create a more walkable district for residents and visitors alike.”

The project is part of the city's plan to build an art deco district to bolster small businesses and the arts in Binghamton.

It's supported by a $1.7 million matching grant from the Empire State Development Greater Binghamton fund.

The project is set to be completed by this fall.