FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, turning mostly cloudy. PM showers and thunderstorms. .0-.05” (.50”) 40% High 78 (74-78) Wind SW 10-15 G25 mph

We'll have mostly sunny skies today, but with a front approaches, skies will turn mostly cloudy. We'll have late day showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds are possible. Some showers and thunderstorms continue Friday night. We'll have showers and thunderstorms with the cold frontal passage Saturday.