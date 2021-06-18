AP Interview: India says it hopes to resume vaccine exports

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian health official says his country, the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines, wants to resume exports of coronavirus jabs but can’t do so until its domestic needs are met. Dr. Vinod K. Paul says in an interview with The Associated Press that once India’s immediate need of vaccinating a significant proportion of its people is achieved, it would like to play the role of serving others. Paul defended the Indian government’s move to restrict vaccine exports in April as it battled a ferocious surge in infections. In January, the country began exporting vaccines to more than 90 countries. But the exports were halted when infections soared in India, leaving many developing countries without adequate supplies.