Asian shares mostly rise as markets digest Fed moves

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher as investors digest the latest message from the U.S. Federal Reserve on raising short-term interest rates by late 2023. Benchmarks in South Korea, Australia and China rose, while the Nikkei 225 in Japan lost earlier gains and fell. The Bank of Japan kept its ultra-lax monetary policy intact as it wrapped up a two-day policy meeting, as investors had widely expected. It extended until March 2022 its pandemic lending program for companies. Most stocks ended lower on Wall Street on Thursday. Any easing up on the Fed’s aid for the economy would signal change for markets, which have feasted on easy conditions after the central bank slashed short-term rates to zero.