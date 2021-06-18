Broome County United Way ‘Day of Action’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG)-- Friday volunteers across Broome County came together to inspire change throughout the community.

Day of Action is an annual event that volunteers can participate in to create positive change in the community and around the world.

Volunteers participated in a variety of projects such as painting, gardening, and clean-up projects.

United Way Senior Director of Marketing and Communications, Maria Cataldo said volunteer opportunities are a great way to give back.

"United Way of Broome County is all about giving back, giving back to the community, giving back to our friends and neighbors and today volunteering is just one of those ways we can give back and really show the power of community, "Cataldo said.

Nearly one hundred and fifteen volunteers across the county came together to help clean up the community.

If you are interested in a volunteer opportunity for June 19 click here.